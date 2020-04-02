Rick Zamperin: Tiger vs. Phil rematch may include Manning and Brady

Send this page to someone via email

With sports fans around the world starving for content because the coronavirus pandemic has brought life as we know it to a standstill, word of a potential rematch between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson — with an added twist — sounds very tantalizing.

Mickelson hinted at a sequel to his November 2018 duel with Woods when he responded to a fan on Twitter on March 29, saying he is “working on it.”

The head-to-head, $9-million winner-take-all event called “The Match: Tiger vs. Phil” was originally scheduled to be a pay-per-view event but was made available for free following technical difficulties, and ended with Mickelson beating Woods on the 22nd hole.

There are a lot more important things in life than a golf tournament right now. We need to be safe, smart and do what is best for ourselves, our loved ones and our community. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 16, 2020

The match is expected to take place in Florida in May and act as a fundraiser for charities who are fighting coronavirus.

But that’s not the added twist, it’s that NFL legends Peyton Manning and Tom Brady — two avid golfers — would be paired with Woods and Mickelson.

There wouldn’t be any fans in attendance, the broadcast production crew would be small, and each individual would respect the six-foot physical distancing recommendations set out by public health officials.

The broadcast would reportedly include stars from the PGA, NFL and NBA, like former basketball star-turned-broadcaster Charles Barkley.

The PGA Tour would need to approve all of this because it controls TV and media rights for its players, but why would it?

With the entire sports world on pause, broadcasting a unique event featuring four iconic sports figures who are helping raise money to combat COVID-19 sounds like a no-brainer to me.

