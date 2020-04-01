HSR drivers appeal for passenger occupancy limits on buses

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing Hamilton’s transit drivers is demanding strict limits on the number of passengers that can board city buses.

Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 107 President Eric Tuck says he has “trouble sleeping at night”, because 30 to 35 people are piling on 40-foot HSR buses at a time when they are being ordered to stay six feet apart.

Tuck adds that “we’re seeing the same passengers over and over again, climbing onto buses, going down to Jackson Square, going down to the pier to do some fishing, stuff that is absolutely unnecessary.”

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger has appealed to residents to use the HSR for essential travel only, during almost all of his daily updates into the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two weeks.

Tuck acknowledges that city officials have been cooperative and he believes an announcement is coming soon in response to their concerns.

He also worries that joy riders are taking away seats that are needed by essential service providers, such as home support workers, and “putting them at risk.”

Tuck adds that one of their requests, that HSR drivers be supplied with M95 masks, has been denied. He says that “was expected” due to limited supplies.