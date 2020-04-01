Menu

Entertainment

‘Little Women’ fans claim to spot water bottles in movie scene

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 5:24 pm
'Little Women.' Timothee Chalamet as Laurie, 2019.
'Little Women.' Timothee Chalamet as Laurie, 2019. Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Less than a month after its digital release, some eagle-eyed fans have noticed a very subtle continuity error in the Greta Gerwig-directed, Oscar-winning drama film, Little Women.

In one of the scenes in the 1860s-set film, Timothée Chalamet‘s character, Theodore (Teddy) Lawrence, is seen standing with a plastic water bottle and a Hydro Flask or Yeti Tumbler in the background.

A self-proclaimed Little Women superfan, Madelyn Rancourt, supposedly pointed out the flaw first in a TikTok video shared last week.

This image released by Sony Pictures shows, writer-director Greta Gerwig, left, and actress Meryl Streep on the set of “Little Women.” (Wilson Webb/Sony Pictures via AP)
This image released by Sony Pictures shows, writer-director Greta Gerwig, left, and actress Meryl Streep on the set of “Little Women.” (Wilson Webb/Sony Pictures via AP)

“I don’t know if anybody else noticed, but there’s a Hydro Flask and a Poland Spring water bottle just sort of casually sitting there,” she said in the post while filming the scene in question.

If you’re not looking for the seemingly futuristic objects, then they’re easy to miss. However, after Rancourt’s video went viral, fellow fans of the film also began to notice the items.

READ MORE: A self-isolation playlist for those stuck inside during coronavirus pandemic

One Twitter fan account joked: “Laurie, played by Timothée Chalamet, was ahead of his time in Little Women (2019). During the 1860s, he already owned a Hydro Flask and water bottle.”

Here’s what some other social media users had to say:

The incident is also reminding folks of a similar water bottle incident caught in Game of Thrones‘ final season.

Additionally, a sneaky boom microphone crept its way into Disney+‘s exclusive live-action Star Wars seriesThe Mandalorian, in December.

READ MORE: Sony delays ‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘Morbius’ until 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic

None of the cast members, or Gerwig, 36, have addressed the humorous mistake.

Little Women is now available both digitally and physically.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
Saoirse Ronan Little Women timothee chalamet Greta Gerwig little women movie Little Women water bottle Little Women Water Bottle scene Madelyn Rancourt
