‘Little Women’ fans claim to spot water bottles in movie scene

Less than a month after its digital release, some eagle-eyed fans have noticed a very subtle continuity error in the Greta Gerwig-directed, Oscar-winning drama film, Little Women.

In one of the scenes in the 1860s-set film, Timothée Chalamet‘s character, Theodore (Teddy) Lawrence, is seen standing with a plastic water bottle and a Hydro Flask or Yeti Tumbler in the background.

A self-proclaimed Little Women superfan, Madelyn Rancourt, supposedly pointed out the flaw first in a TikTok video shared last week.

This image released by Sony Pictures shows, writer-director Greta Gerwig, left, and actress Meryl Streep on the set of “Little Women.” (Wilson Webb/Sony Pictures via AP)

“I don’t know if anybody else noticed, but there’s a Hydro Flask and a Poland Spring water bottle just sort of casually sitting there,” she said in the post while filming the scene in question.

If you’re not looking for the seemingly futuristic objects, then they’re easy to miss. However, after Rancourt’s video went viral, fellow fans of the film also began to notice the items.

One Twitter fan account joked: “Laurie, played by Timothée Chalamet, was ahead of his time in Little Women (2019). During the 1860s, he already owned a Hydro Flask and water bottle.”

Here’s what some other social media users had to say:

my therapist: the hydroflask and water bottle in the background in little women (2019) isn't real, it can't hurt you. the hydroflask and water bottle in the background: pic.twitter.com/8X1sa9x9ES — jo (@dynvmos) March 28, 2020

the hydroflask and water bottle in the back of that little women scene pic.twitter.com/X7PVTliiKm — alice ‎ (@chadwckbose) March 29, 2020

This is my third time rewatching little women and I just noticed there is hydro flask and water bottle. pic.twitter.com/v3n4fOuCXV — 𝓔𝓻𝓾𝓯𝓪𝓬𝓱𝓪𝓷 (@LADYUNAGI) March 31, 2020

I FOUND THE CULPRIT OF THE LITTLE WOMEN WATER BOTTLE DEBACLE pic.twitter.com/2b32SPj2Ne — bella (@bellasophiab) March 29, 2020

the hydro flask and water bottle in little women pic.twitter.com/uHYem0vstH — kat: the dean lovebot (@siamesedre4m) March 29, 2020

i cant stop watching it this is so funny pic.twitter.com/Rrc6hZ2kbS — mya (@DUNENATION) March 28, 2020

little women (2019) and game of thrones cinematic parallels pic.twitter.com/VFxioY7MzO — rachel weisz’s pr manager (@amydunnesdiary) March 28, 2020

The incident is also reminding folks of a similar water bottle incident caught in Game of Thrones‘ final season.

Additionally, a sneaky boom microphone crept its way into Disney+‘s exclusive live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, in December.

None of the cast members, or Gerwig, 36, have addressed the humorous mistake.

Little Women is now available both digitally and physically.