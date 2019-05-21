Plastic water bottles spotted in ‘Game of Thrones’ series finale

NOTE: Very mild spoilers ahead — please do not read if you don’t want to know anything about the last episodes of Game of Thrones.

Just as viewers were getting over a rogue coffee cup captured on camera in Episode 4 of Game of Thrones‘ final season, yet another gaffe happened during the series finale.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted not one but two plastic bottles in one of the heaviest scenes of the last episode.

READ MORE: ‘Game of Thrones’ series finale surprises with unexpected ending

Plastic water bottles were seen slightly obscured by the legs of actors Liam Cunningham and John Bradley’s characters, Davos Seaworth and Samwell Tarly, around the 46-minute mark.

Fans were quick to point out the gaffe on Twitter.

It's not just there, I actually found the second water bottle next to Ser Davos. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rZHqiWmDU4 — Bala Yogesh (@Yo_Bala) May 20, 2019

They should’ve made the water bottle king of Westeros #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7D1DYlcaie — J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) May 20, 2019

LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN 💀💀 First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα🐉||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

Many made quips about the unfortunate situation.

Even the most important lords of the seven kingdoms need to stay hydrated.#gameofthrones #waterbottle pic.twitter.com/NS22F3SQgV — savvyshopaholic (@Savanna39803740) May 20, 2019

Samwell Tarley: I wonder if my foot is blocking this water bottle.

Also Sam: I wonder if anyone even knows who the F is seated to my right.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7tl8KpQeRg — Patrick Driscoll (@P_Drizzzle) May 20, 2019

HBO has not yet publicly addressed the water bottles caught on camera, though the cable network previously joked off the errant disposable coffee cup. HBO also edited the coffee cup out of the episode.

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea,” HBO said sarcastically in a statement.

READ MORE: More than 1 million upset ‘Game of Thrones’ fans sign petition to remake Season 8

The Game of Thrones finale has received negative reviews across the board, as has much of the eighth and final season, and this latest misstep adds insult to injury.

An online petition seeking a redo of Season 8 has garnered approximately 1.3 million signatures as of this writing.