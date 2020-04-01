NSTU prepare for distance learning plan: ‘We have no road map for what we’re dealing with’

Armed with the Department of Education’s plan to tackle at home learning Nova Scotia teachers are optimistic about finishing out the school year but aren’t downplaying the challenge that lays ahead.

Paul Wozney, the president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, said they felt encouraged by a number of guidelines in the plans; such as mail-out learning packages for those without internet access, sectioning of the lower, middle and upper grades and creating separate plans for each, and including much-needed support for graduating students.

“The biggest section actually applies to graduating students,” he said. “So that’s front of mind you can see that in the plan.”

READ MORE: N.S. premier calls out April Fool’s Day prankster

Wozney indicated that the goal of teachers, in relation to students poised to finish high school this June, has been to provide a numeric grade “wherever possible” so as to minimize any effects on transcripts required for university admittance.

Story continues below advertisement

If that’s not feasible however there’s an option to issue a pass/fail grade.

Having heard concerns from parents whose children were just a few months shy of graduation before schools were closed, Wozney says it’s likely university admissions will be taking the developing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic into account for the coming school year.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I understand Grade 12 parents and students especially are worried about what this could mean for university admissions,” he said. “But by all accounts, universities are aware of what we’re dealing with in terms of being able to work with students.”

“I would be shocked if they don’t make some adjustments for admissions processes recognizing the unprecedented situation that we’re in.”

2:02 Seniors in self-isolation after COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities Seniors in self-isolation after COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities

Wozney says successfully navigating this unprecedented environment is contingent on everyone involved in a given student’s education coming together and working collaboratively.

“We have no road map for what we’re dealing with,” said Wozney. Tweet This

“We’re going to have to do that as a team both teachers working with principals and other people in the school setting but also students and parents,” he explained. “We need to be a community in the truest sense of the word, we need to look out for one another, we need to respect and empathize with one another and recognize that everyone is struggling under this circumstance but we’re doing the best we can.”

Story continues below advertisement

This week Premier Stephen McNeil extended the school closure period to May 1.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia schools to be closed until May 1

While Wozney says at this point there’s no indication that classes will be extended into the summer months he says teachers are preparing for what’s on the immediate horizon, rather than changes that may or may not come later.

“We’re going to do what we can do up until April 30 under the framework that’s been provided and if we need to do it longer than that then we’ll find a way to do that too,” he explained. “I really think it’s important we don’t muddy the waters about what’s in front of us right now with what might be down the road.”

Follow @Jeremy_Keefe

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.