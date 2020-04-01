Coronavirus: Manitoba students, educators adjusting to new reality of indefinitely suspended classes

Send this page to someone via email

Teachers, students and school administrators in Manitoba are adjusting to a new reality as Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced Tuesday that the province’s schools will be shuttered indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manitoba Teachers’ Society (MTS) president James Bedford told 680 CJOB his members are going to continue to look for creative ways to connect with their students despite the longer-than-expected self-isolation.

“Nothing replaces a teacher with students in the classroom,” he said.

“All the research says that’s where the best learning is going to happen, but that’s just not possible right now.”

Bedford said one of the biggest challenges will be ensuring students across the province have access to the same distance learning as students in more connected regions, like Winnipeg.

“We’re going to have to get very creative in order to reach every child, and we’ll have to make use of distance-learning packages through school divisions to try to reach every child,” he said.

“We still want every child in this province to succeed with their education.” Tweet This

Parts of the province that have connectivity issues and lack access to technology are part of the strategy, Goertzen said on Tuesday, adding that the province is working with school divisions to find alternative ways to connect with students.

Bedford said talks between the MTS and the province have indicated that some form of assessment will need to take place in the fall to determine how each student has progressed during their time away from the classroom.

Manitoba Suspends Classroom Learning Indefinitely Amid COVID-19 Pandemic https://t.co/RGc8VCI4d1 pic.twitter.com/0vSeCYp30a — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) March 31, 2020

Kristi, an early years teacher in Winnipeg, told 680 CJOB she’s heartbroken over the indefinite suspension of classes, although she’s not surprised the decision was made, given recent developments.

“Just the thought of not being able to finish the year with our students is really, really hard,” she said.

“Everyone I talk to, my teacher friends and colleagues… we’re just really worried about our kids, making sure they’re safe and happy, that they’re OK and that their families are OK.

“It’s just been really surreal and devastating.”

Kristi said most of her colleagues have said they’re worried about finding the right balance for kids and families — making sure they have meaningful, educational activities while not overwhelming the parents, who are likely working from home themselves.

“Teaching… is really the core of who I am, so this is just like a dagger in my heart. Tweet This

“So much of what we do, that joy of teaching, is about connection and relationships and just that hands-on learning that being in a classroom provides,” she said.

Grade 8 student Nathan Poklar told 680 CJOB he’s making use of the time away from the classroom by taking on new hobbies.

“Six months ago, it would be crazy thinking the school year would be cancelled just in March,” he said.

“I’ve gotten into new things — baking, playing instruments and trying to maintain active… it’s easy to sit on the couch and do nothing all day, but I don’t want to spend the next three months doing that.”

Poklar said the biggest disappointment for him is likely missing out on his school’s gala event in honour of the Grade 8 grads headed off to high school.

“Ever since kindergarten, I’ve been looking forward to this event. I’m super excited for high school, but I really wanted to finish out junior high in the special way that we can.”

Although Poklar said he’s been keeping in touch with classmates as best he can, the separation due to self-isolation isn’t quite the same.

“At least I have social media to talk with them, but it’s not the same as hanging out with them. It’s a different experience,” he said.

“Being with your friends is totally different than FaceTiming them. You can’t replace it.”

