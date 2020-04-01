Coronavirus: stocks tumble as Trump warns of ‘very, very painful two weeks’

Send this page to someone via email

North American stock indexes tumbled at the open on Wednesday, as investors fled to safe-haven assets after U.S. President Donald Trump warned of a “very, very painful two weeks” in reference to the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus.

READ MORE: Global shares skid as COVID-19 cases rise

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 689.78 points, or 3.15 per cent, at the open to 21,227.38.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 86.51 points, or 3.35 per cent, at 2,498.08, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 240.60 points, or 3.12 per cent, to 7,459.50 at the opening bell.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Coronavirus — parliament may be recalled again to approve emergency wage subsidy

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 352.39 points to 13,026.00 at 9:50 a.m. ET.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian dollar was trading at 70.55 cents US compared to an average of 70.49 cents US on Tuesday.

— With files from the Canadian Press