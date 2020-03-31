Menu

Health

Coronavirus: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Orangeville, Ont., hospital

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 9:46 pm
Ontario schools will remain closed until at least May due to coronavirus
WATCH: Catherine McDonald has more on what parents can expect regarding teacher-led learning and how every student will have access to class.

Public health officials say a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville, Ont. after five healthcare workers and a patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to an email sent on Tuesday night, the patient was immediately isolated after arriving at the hospital and was cared for by a team wearing full personal protective equipment before being admitted.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared in ward of Guelph, Ont. hospital

It’s not known when the patient arrived at the hospital and their condition is not known.

Public Health said the staff cases do not appear to be related to treating the patient, but they have been sent home to self-isolate for 14 days.

Story continues below advertisement

All of the staff’s COVID-19 tests were confirmed to be positive within the past 24 hours and they were all working in the hospital’s F-Wing, according to a spokesperson.

“As the virus continues to spread, we expect there will be more,” said Headwaters president and CEO Kim Delahunt.

She added that other staff who were in contact with those individuals were sent home and told to self-isolate as well.

How to care for the elderly during the COVID-19 pandemic
How to care for the elderly during the COVID-19 pandemic

“We have been preparing for this situation and are taking immediate action to ensure the safety of all staff and patients at Headwaters,” Delahunt said.

READ MORE: 1st coronavirus-related death reported in Waterloo Region

Public Health is urging residents to stay away from the hospital unless it is a medical emergency.

As of Tuesday night, there were 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dufferin County.

