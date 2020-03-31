Coronavirus: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Orangeville, Ont., hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials say a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville, Ont. after five healthcare workers and a patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to an email sent on Tuesday night, the patient was immediately isolated after arriving at the hospital and was cared for by a team wearing full personal protective equipment before being admitted.

It’s not known when the patient arrived at the hospital and their condition is not known.

View link »

Public Health said the staff cases do not appear to be related to treating the patient, but they have been sent home to self-isolate for 14 days.

Story continues below advertisement

All of the staff’s COVID-19 tests were confirmed to be positive within the past 24 hours and they were all working in the hospital’s F-Wing, according to a spokesperson.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“As the virus continues to spread, we expect there will be more,” said Headwaters president and CEO Kim Delahunt.

She added that other staff who were in contact with those individuals were sent home and told to self-isolate as well.

6:55 How to care for the elderly during the COVID-19 pandemic How to care for the elderly during the COVID-19 pandemic

“We have been preparing for this situation and are taking immediate action to ensure the safety of all staff and patients at Headwaters,” Delahunt said.

Public Health is urging residents to stay away from the hospital unless it is a medical emergency.

As of Tuesday night, there were 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dufferin County.

View link »