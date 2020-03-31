Menu

Crime

Halifax police charge man with sexually assaulting child

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 3:49 pm
.
. File/Global News

Halifax Regional Police say they have arrested a man for sexual assault of a child under 10 who was known to him between 2019 and 2020.

Police said they received a report of a sexual assault on March 11.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP arrest youth for sexual assault in Lower Sackville

“On March 28, investigators arrested a man and conducted a search of a residence in Halifax where electronic devices were seized,” police said in a statement released on Tuesday.

According to authorities, William James Martin, 65, of Halifax will appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face five charges, including sexual interference, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and providing sexually explicit material to a child.

“We are not providing any further details in relation to this incident to protect the identity of the victim,” police said.

Crime Sexual Assault Halifax Regional Police Halifax Regional Municipality halifax police Child sexual assault Halifax provinicial court William James Martin
