Halifax police charge man with sexually assaulting child

Halifax Regional Police say they have arrested a man for sexual assault of a child under 10 who was known to him between 2019 and 2020.

Police said they received a report of a sexual assault on March 11.

“On March 28, investigators arrested a man and conducted a search of a residence in Halifax where electronic devices were seized,” police said in a statement released on Tuesday.

According to authorities, William James Martin, 65, of Halifax will appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face five charges, including sexual interference, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and providing sexually explicit material to a child.

“We are not providing any further details in relation to this incident to protect the identity of the victim,” police said.

