Coronavirus: Guelph acts on provincial order to close outdoor recreation amenities

The City of Guelph says it has acted immediately on the Ontario government’s order to close all outdoor recreational amenities in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a post on its website on Tuesday, the city said residents are banned from all sports fields, off-leash dog parks and community gardens, effective immediately.

Ontario government orders shutdown of all outdoor recreation amenities

Playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, skateboard parks, picnic areas, outdoor community gardens, park shelters, outdoor exercise equipment, condo parks and gardens and the lawn bowling facility are also closed.

The city has taped off play structures and posted closure signs in community parks to prevent public access. Closure signs will also be going up at sports fields shortly, the city said.

In a video posted to Twitter, Mayor Cam Guthrie said he’s still hearing about residents gathering at playgrounds even though the city closed them last week.

“In fact, some of you are even taking the tape down to play on them,” he said. “It’s wrong. Don’t do that. We’re all in this together.”

Update #12 – COVID-19 for #Guelph:

1. Follow the rules

2. @ugdsb & @WellingtonCath

3. Bylaw@Guelph.ca 519-837-2529

4. Follow the rules

5. Yes #1 and #4 are the same pic.twitter.com/yq7n5oNQEV — Mayor Cam Guthrie (@CamGuthrie) March 30, 2020

The city said anyone with concerns can contact its bylaw enforcement office at 519-837-2529.

“There’s always going to be people out there who don’t listen to the rules, unfortunately,” Guthrie said while noting that he doesn’t want people taking photos and sending them to him or posting them online.

“Bylaw will come out and deal with the situation in a professional way,” he said.

Guelph General Hospital looking to fill 100 positions amid pandemic

The province has allowed walkthrough access to green spaces in parks, trails, ravines and conservation areas that aren’t otherwise closed. But individuals must maintain a safe physical distance of at least two metres from others.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

