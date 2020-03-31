7 new COVID-19 cases in PEI, Newfoundland and Labrador

Send this page to someone via email

There are three new cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island, and four more in Newfoundland and Labrador, provincial officials said Tuesday.

That brings P.E.I.’s total to 21.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said all three new cases are people who had travelled internationally and are self-isolating.

She said a man in Summerside has been fined $1,000 for failing to self-isolate.

View link »

4:28 Your questions about coronavirus and your finances, answered Your questions about coronavirus and your finances, answered

Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial total is now 152.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the chief medical officer of health, said all the cases are in the Eastern Health authority.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

She said 11 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and two are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

View link »

Municipal and privately-owned parks and campgrounds have been ordered to close but Fitzgerald said people should still exercise outside while keeping their distance from others.

READ MORE: Can we go hiking amid the pandemic? Canadians are getting mixed messages

As of March 31, there over 7,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada. A total of 516 of those cases are people who have recovered, and 95 people who have died.