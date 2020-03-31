Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

7 new COVID-19 cases in PEI, Newfoundland and Labrador

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2020 2:53 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: 7708 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, 89 total deaths
WATCH: Dr. Tam announces 7708 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, 89 total deaths

There are three new cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island, and four more in Newfoundland and Labrador, provincial officials said Tuesday.

That brings P.E.I.’s total to 21.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said all three new cases are people who had travelled internationally and are self-isolating.

She said a man in Summerside has been fined $1,000 for failing to self-isolate.

Your questions about coronavirus and your finances, answered
Your questions about coronavirus and your finances, answered

Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial total is now 152.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the chief medical officer of health, said all the cases are in the Eastern Health authority.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

She said 11 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and two are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Municipal and privately-owned parks and campgrounds have been ordered to close but Fitzgerald said people should still exercise outside while keeping their distance from others.

READ MORE: Can we go hiking amid the pandemic? Canadians are getting mixed messages

As of March 31, there over 7,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada.  A total of 516 of those cases are people who have recovered, and 95 people who have died

Governments across Canada have begun implementing longer-term plans to fight the spread of COVID-19.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the feds are ramping up efforts to manufacture and distribute key medical supplies, saying the government is bracing for a worst-case scenario.Ottawa is also allocating $2 billion to buy protective equipment for health-care workers across the country.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Canadian companies now manufacturing ventilators, surgical masks

Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian companies now manufacturing ventilators, surgical masks
Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian companies now manufacturing ventilators, surgical masks
Meanwhile, two provinces are settling in for a longer period of physical distancing by announcing that schools will remain closed for at least a month longer than originally planned.The Manitoba government says schools are closed indefinitely, while Ontario is extending its current closure until at least May.
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsNewfoundland and LabradorPrince Edward Island
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.