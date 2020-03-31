Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
News

WorkSafeBC issues guide to reduce on-the-job coronavirus exposure

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 2:25 pm
Construction workers wearing face masks seen through safety fencing.
Construction workers wearing face masks seen through safety fencing. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

WorkSafeBC has released a guide for employers about how to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure in the workplace.

The guide asks employers to find ways to limit the number of people at a workplace where possible, such as staggering shifts and finding ways for people to work from home.

Growing concerns about B.C. construction sites during COVID-19 outbreak
Growing concerns about B.C. construction sites during COVID-19 outbreak

It also recommends that businesses ensure employees can remain two metres apart, provide proper hand-washing stations, and increase cleaning schedules, particularly for high-touch items.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

WorkSafeBC prevention officers are also conducting inspections, focusing on “the controls that the employer can use to limit exposure, including maintaining distance between workers and ensuring adequate hygiene facilities.”

READ MORE: Vancouver paramedic on front line of COVID-19 crisis has gear stolen

No one who is sick or who has travelled internationally within the last two weeks can come to work, the agency said.

Story continues below advertisement

Employers are directed to assess the risk at their workplace by doing their own walk-through and asking employees on the ground to identify potential risks.

Care home residents especially vulnerable to coronavirus
Care home residents especially vulnerable to coronavirus

B.C. health officials have asked people to work from home wherever possible and avoid going out in public if they can, in a bid to slow the transmission of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Canadian restaurant chain starts selling groceries amid coronavirus shutdown

Bars, dine-in restaurants and personal services businesses are the only workplaces that have been ordered to shut down so far.

WorkSafeBC has also produced specific guidance for the construction, manufacturing and retail and foodservice industries, along with an information package for workers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCanada COVID-19WorkSafeBCworkplace safety coronavirusworkplace safety COVID-19WorksafeBC coronavirusWorkSafeBC COVID-19
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.