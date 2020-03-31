Coronavirus: Bracebridge donates to local food bank as more families expected to seek support

Send this page to someone via email

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Town of Bracebridge has donated $5,000 to the local Manna Food Bank as the food bank expects to see an increase in residents seeking support.

“The significant financial donation of $5,000 will greatly assist us in keeping our shelves stocked as we prepare for what we expect will be a dramatic increase in numbers of those seeking a hand up,” Sam Robinson, president of the local food bank, said in a statement.

“At Manna, we are adapting our approach of reaching those who suddenly find themselves in need during these unsettling times.”

Bracebridge officials say staff have also been supporting the food bank by collecting food from grocery stores. This support is typically provided through the Beaver Creek Institution, but it’s been made unavailable due to COVID-19.

“Public works department staff were made available to collect our weekly grocery order from local sources when our long-standing team had to withdraw their services due to the virus,” Robinson said.

Since the onset of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Canada, food banks have had to adapt to a number of changes. This includes the Manna Food Bank, which is implementing new measures to reduce or eliminate the need for in-person contact when people collect their supplies.

“The COVID-19 virus is having a severe impact on our community,” Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith said in a statement.

“All members of council and I are pleased to support the food bank.”

Families who are in need of support from the local food bank can contact 705-646-0114.

