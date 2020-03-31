Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Imperial Oil cutting spending plans for 2020 by $1 billion amid COVID-19 pandemic

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2020 11:57 am
Updated March 31, 2020 12:04 pm
A flare stack lights the sky from the Imperial Oil refinery in Edmonton on Friday, December 28, 2018.
A flare stack lights the sky from the Imperial Oil refinery in Edmonton on Friday, December 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Imperial Oil Ltd. is reducing its spending for this year by $1 billion, including a $500-million cut to its capital spending plan as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic and crash in oil prices.

The company says its capital budget for this year is now set at $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, down from its original guidance for between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion.

READ MORE: Looking for a job? Economists say companies still hiring during coronavirus outbreak

Imperial also says it has found opportunities to reduce operating spending by $500 million compared with last year.

It is the latest company in the oilpatch to slash its capital spending plan for this year as the price of oil has tanked due to the pandemic and a oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

Story continues below advertisement

The company says the impact of COVID-19 and the current business environment on demand is expected to hurt its upstream production and downstream refinery utilization as well as product sales.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Imperial says the steps it is taking are designed to preserve its strong balance sheet, while allowing it to maintain its dividend. However, the company says it is suspending share repurchases.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Energycovid-19 canadacoronavirus canadaAlberta oil and gasCoronavirus AlbertaEnergy SectorImperial OilCOVID-19 Albertacapital spendingImperial Oil capital spendingoiil and gas
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.