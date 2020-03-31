Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: TTC identifies 9 busy bus routes, urges riders to travel later for physical distancing

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 9:59 am
Cleaners disinfect a TTC bus during a demonstration on March 3.
Cleaners disinfect a TTC bus during a demonstration on March 3. Global News

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it has identified nine bus routes that are considered “very busy” before 7 a.m. on weekdays.

“Unless your trip is essential, please consider travelling after 7:30 a.m. to encourage physical distancing,” the TTC tweeted.

It also asked riders to practise physical distancing at bus stops and aboard vehicles.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — TTC allowing workers to wear face masks, riders can board at all vehicle doors

The nine bus routes listed as being very busy first thing in the morning are:

  • 123 Sherway
  • 44 Kipling South
  • 102 Markham Road
  • 119 Torbarrie
  • 41 Keele
  • 35 Jane
  • 96 Wilson
  • 165 Weston Road North
  • 117 Alness-Chesswood


CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsTTCcovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsToronto Transit CommissionToronto transitPhysical Distancing
