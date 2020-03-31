Coronavirus: TTC identifies 9 busy bus routes, urges riders to travel later for physical distancing

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it has identified nine bus routes that are considered “very busy” before 7 a.m. on weekdays.

“Unless your trip is essential, please consider travelling after 7:30 a.m. to encourage physical distancing,” the TTC tweeted.

It also asked riders to practise physical distancing at bus stops and aboard vehicles.

The nine bus routes listed as being very busy first thing in the morning are:

123 Sherway

44 Kipling South

102 Markham Road

119 Torbarrie

41 Keele

35 Jane

96 Wilson

165 Weston Road North

117 Alness-Chesswood

