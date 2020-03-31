Coronavirus: TTC identifies 9 busy bus routes, urges riders to travel later for physical distancing

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it has identified nine bus routes that are considered “very busy” before 7 a.m. on weekdays.
“Unless your trip is essential, please consider travelling after 7:30 a.m. to encourage physical distancing,” the TTC tweeted.
It also asked riders to practise physical distancing at bus stops and aboard vehicles.
The nine bus routes listed as being very busy first thing in the morning are:
- 123 Sherway
- 44 Kipling South
- 102 Markham Road
- 119 Torbarrie
- 41 Keele
- 35 Jane
- 96 Wilson
- 165 Weston Road North
- 117 Alness-Chesswood
