A 42-year-old Oshawa man is facing multiple charges after Cobourg police responded to a weapons call on Monday.

Cobourg police say officers were sent to a business in the town’s northwest after receiving a call about a man with a weapon.

Cobourg police say officers seized these weapons following an arrest at a Cobourg business on Monday night. Cobourg Police Service

David Scott now faces multiple charges, including several weapons-related offences.

Cobourg police say he was held in custody for a bail hearing.