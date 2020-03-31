Alberta man who died from COVID-19 remembered as a mentor and jokester

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health announced five more deaths Monday due to the coronavirus.

The youngest was 34-year-old Shawn Auger.

Auger had asthma. He became sick on March 13, and he was admitted to hospital five days later. He died March 30, according to officials.

His sister Kandace Lee told Global News that Auger was a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle.

“A role model in every aspect of his life,” Lee said Tweet This

Auger was a transition worker at the Youth Assessment Centre in High Prairie, where he worked with at-risk youth. He was also a hockey coach.

Lee said he was a mentor and a friend.

“He was a fantastic father, husband and provider. He went over and above for his family,” she said.

Auger was funny — known as the jokester around the north, his family said.

Lee said his favourite thing to do was take pictures of people eating and post them on Facebook. This was one of the ways he liked to bug people.

“My brother was an amazing man. His dream was to open a group home in our hamlet of Grouard, which his wife and our family will continue to work on in his memory,” Lee said.

The family shared a comment posted online from Auger’s friend and coworker.

“Shawn was one of the best men I have ever known. He has been my role model since I met him,” Shane Farnham said.

“Such a strong advocate for the most vulnerable, and [he] has been there for me and so many others through the worst times in our life. Shawn had such an impact on the youth that kids that left the program in 2014 still reached out to him to tell him how they were doing.”

Auger could make anyone laugh, Farnham said.

“He would do anything for anyone, [was] unreal smart, had your back in every situation, even if it went sideways… Shawn taught me so many things and could make anyone feel so supported and empowered they could do anything,” Farnham said.

Auger leaves behind his wife and three children.