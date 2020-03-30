Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Air Canada to lay off 15,000 workers over COVID-19 spread, memo says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2020 4:15 pm
Updated March 30, 2020 4:45 pm
Air Canada will temporarily lay off more than 15,000 unionized workers beginning this week as the airline struggles with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The layoffs will continue through April and May amid drastically reduced flight capacity from the Montreal-based airline.

READ MORE: Cineplex, MEC lay off thousands as coronavirus pandemic shutters stores, theatres

Air Canada says the two-month furloughs will affect about one-third of management and administrative and support staff, including head office employees, in addition to the front-line workers.

The carrier is also cutting between 85 per cent and 90 per cent of its flights, cancelling most of its international and U.S. routes in response to the global shutdown.

Earlier this month Air Canada’s flight attendant union said 5,149 cabin crew would be temporarily laid off due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
