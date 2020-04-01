History of the ’90s podcast: Selena

On this episode of History of the ’90s, host Kathy Kenzora looks at the life and tragic death of a Latina icon who, in her short life, became the bestselling Latin artist of all time.
Mexican-American singing sensation Selena Quintanilla was on the verge of becoming an international superstar when she was gunned down at a Texas motel by her fan club president.
Twenty-five years after her death, Selena continues to be immortalized by the Latinx community, who look to her as a source of inspiration and hope.
Guest:
Deborah Paredez, author of Selenidad: Selena, Latinos and the Performance of Memory
