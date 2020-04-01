Menu

Blogs

History of the ’90s podcast: Selena

By Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 11:39 am
Singer Selena, pictured in an undated publicity photo.
Singer Selena, pictured in an undated publicity photo. Handout
On this episode of History of the ’90s, host Kathy Kenzora looks at the life and tragic death of a Latina icon who, in her short life, became the bestselling Latin artist of all time.

Mexican-American singing sensation Selena Quintanilla was on the verge of becoming an international superstar when she was gunned down at a Texas motel by her fan club president.

Twenty-five years after her death, Selena continues to be immortalized by the Latinx community, who look to her as a source of inspiration and hope.

If you enjoy History of the '90s, please take a minute to rate it, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @1990shistory

Facebook: @1990shistory

Instagram: @that90spodcast

Email: 90s@curiouscast.ca

Guest:

Deborah Paredez, author of Selenidad: Selena, Latinos and the Performance of Memory

