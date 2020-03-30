Okanagan weather: wet end to March

Send this page to someone via email

After teen temperatures hit the Okanagan for the second weekend of spring, a swath of rain slid in to start the week Monday morning.

Gusty winds picked up at times with the rain during the morning before sunny breaks return later in the day with the mercury climbing into high single digits.

Conditions cool to the freezing mark into Tuesday morning as clouds return with afternoon showers likely as the region warms back up to around 9 C.

The risk of rain could flip to a few flurries to start April into early Wednesday as overnight lows get dunked back into mid-minus single digits through the rest of the week.

There is the risk of some wet flurries to start April Wednesday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Daytime highs are expected to rebound each day, up into the 5 to 9 degree range through Friday under a mix of sun and cloud.

Double digits are expected to return for the weekend as clouds eventually roll back in.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

