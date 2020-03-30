Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: WestJet extends international flight suspensions to May 4

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2020 1:57 pm
Updated March 30, 2020 2:02 pm
New domestic travel restrictions come into effect amid COVID-19 concerns
New travel restrictions were officially put in place Monday at noon. Now, anyone showing visible symptoms of COVID-19 will no longer be able to board domestic flights or take train trips across the country. Kamil Karamali reports.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it is cancelling all transatlantic and U.S. routes until May 4, extending its 30-day suspension by two more weeks.

The Calgary-based company will offer no flights to the U.S., Europe, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut borders and sent travel demand tumbling.

READ MORE: WestJet announces layoffs for nearly 50% of staff due to COVID-19, Air Canada reduces pilots

WestJet has already halved its domestic capacity, while carriers including Porter Airlines and Air Transat have suspended all flights.

Air Canada has cancelled most of its international and U.S. flights in response to the global shutdown.

READ MORE: Air Canada to lay off over 5K flight attendants as coronavirus halts travel: union

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a travel ban that bars people with symptoms of the novel coronavirus from domestic flights and intercity trains, effective noon Monday.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau asks Canadians to be ‘part of the solution’
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau asks Canadians to be ‘part of the solution’

The pandemic has cost thousands of jobs in the airline sector. Air Canada has announced 5,149 layoffs and Transat 3,600, while WestJet has seen 6,900 departures including early retirements, resignations and both voluntary and involuntary leaves.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
