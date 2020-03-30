Manitoba Trucking Association calls on businesses to open washrooms for truckers amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Trucking Association is asking businesses that if they’re open during the COVID-19 pandemic, keep the washrooms and other facilities accessible for truckers.

Executive director Terry Shaw says all reports say the most important way to prevent spreading germs and getting sick is to wash your hands with soap and water.

Shaw says for drivers to be denied that, especially when so much pressure is being placed on them to keep Manitoba’s essential commodities moving, is grossly unfair.

The association says there are reports of some businesses, including shippers and receivers, denying drivers access to washroom facilities.

