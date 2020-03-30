Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man arrested after allegedly brandishing firearm in yard

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 10:51 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police say officers have charged a man with several offences following a Friday night incident. Global News File

A Peterborough man is facing charges, including weapons and mischief offences, following a Friday night incident, according to police.

The Peterborough Police Service says an unknown man reportedly fled a Stewart Street residence around 7:30 p.m. following a dispute with other parties. Police say the man then entered the rear yard of another home on Stewart Street, where he allegedly smashed a glass pane on a rear door to the residence.

READ MORE: Cobourg police investigating shooting after victim ‘dropped off’ at hospital

The homeowner reportedly told police the unknown man also brandished a firearm before fleeing the area.

Several officers attended the area, where a suspect was located in the area of Sherbrooke and Rubidge Streets, police say. During the investigation, police say he was found to be in possession of a pellet gun.

Peter Michael Pople, 23, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000, failure to comply with probation, failure to comply with a recognizance and failure to comply with a prohibition order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday.

Spike in firearm sales amid COVID-19 pandemic, gun laws
Spike in firearm sales amid COVID-19 pandemic, gun laws
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceFirearmPeterborough crimePellet GunStewart StreetWeapons Charge
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.