Peterborough man arrested after allegedly brandishing firearm in yard

A Peterborough man is facing charges, including weapons and mischief offences, following a Friday night incident, according to police.

The Peterborough Police Service says an unknown man reportedly fled a Stewart Street residence around 7:30 p.m. following a dispute with other parties. Police say the man then entered the rear yard of another home on Stewart Street, where he allegedly smashed a glass pane on a rear door to the residence.

The homeowner reportedly told police the unknown man also brandished a firearm before fleeing the area.

Several officers attended the area, where a suspect was located in the area of Sherbrooke and Rubidge Streets, police say. During the investigation, police say he was found to be in possession of a pellet gun.

Peter Michael Pople, 23, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000, failure to comply with probation, failure to comply with a recognizance and failure to comply with a prohibition order.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday.

