David Geffen’s coronavirus isolation post — from his superyacht — did not go over well

American billionaire David Geffen became the target of online criticism on Saturday after sending well-wishes to his 84,000-plus Instagram followers from the comfort of his luxurious superyacht in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sunset last night… isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I’m hoping everybody is staying safe,” the Geffen Records founder and DreamWorks Pictures co-founder wrote in a since-deleted post.

The 77-year-old’s caption was accompanied by an aerial shot of his US$590-million, 454-foot vessel, which he calls “Rising Sun,” according to Forbes.

However, what may have seemed to be a message of concord to Geffen was seen as “insensitive” by many others concerned about the worldwide threat of the novel coronavirus.

In wake of seeing the post, Meghan McCain of The View took to Twitter, dubbing Geffen’s post “shameful and grotesque.”

“David Geffen is worth $8 billion,” she wrote. “For God’s sake, help this country get ventilators, our health workers masks and the medical supplies they need! Or no, just stay on your f–king yacht Instagramming.”

Music video director and producer Robby Starbuck also jumped on the social media platform.

“David Geffen’s thought process: ‘Hey you know what, millions are losing their jobs, can’t pay their rent and they’re worried about a deadly pandemic, I bet they’d love to know how I’m doing,'” he wrote. “‘Fire up the copter so we can take some more pics of my yacht! They’ll love this!!!'”

Here’s what some other Twitter users had to say:

David Geffen’s thought process: "Hey you know what, millions are losing their jobs, can’t pay their rent and they’re worried about a deadly pandemic, I bet they’d love to know how I’m doing. Fire up the copter so we can take some more pics of my yacht! They’ll love this!!!" 💀 pic.twitter.com/yby7xOjb8C — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 28, 2020

David Geffen could have donated that yacht to NYC to be used as a makeshift hospital. — Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) March 28, 2020

Several days ago, I proposed an “emergency tax” on the uber wealthy in America, which could raise much-needed $ for the jobless millions trapped in US cities with crumbling infrastructure. Thank you David Geffen for sharpening my point. https://t.co/Ou0g164STS — Khanoisseur 🐶🤦🏻‍♂️🌎 (@Khanoisseur) March 28, 2020

David Geffen sends a message: You poor plebs can suck it.

It's fabulous to be rich.

Look at me!

h/t @litcapital pic.twitter.com/q1hELQa3H3 — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) March 28, 2020

David Geffen locked his Instagram. I guess he gots some unwelcome responses from the masses. — fleadell (@fleadell1) March 28, 2020

“I now understand why Neil Young, Glenn Frey and so many other musicians hated working with David Geffen and being on his label,” another user wrote about the record mogul.

Geffen did not publicly address the backlash, however he made his Instagram account private over the weekend.

