Calgary police looking for 4 males who allegedly assaulted security guard in Februrary

Calgary police are looking for four suspects after a violent assault in the Killarney neighbourhood last month.

On Feb. 27 at 11 p.m., police responded to an assault at the McDonald’s located at 3611 17 Avenue S.W.

Officers said three males went inside the restaurant, and after a “brief interaction,” a security guard asked them to leave.

“After the security guard walked the three males outside, a fourth unknown male joined the other males at which time a physical confrontation occurred, and the security guard was assaulted by all four males,” police said in a news release on Friday.

The suspects drove off in one vehicle, police said.

Calgary police released a photo of a vehicle connected to the Killarney assault that happened in February 2020. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

“The victim sustained life-altering injuries and was taken to hospital where he was treated and released,” police said.

Officers did not provide ages but described the suspects as:

Six-feet tall with short brown hair, and wearing a black coat, light blue jeans and white runners; Six-feet-two-inches tall with short brown hair, and wearing a black toque, dark blue coat, faded black jeans and white runners; Five-feet-eight-inches tall, and wearing a black sweater, black pants and white runners; and Five-feet-nine-inches tall, and wearing an army green hoodie, light blue ripped jeans and white Adidas runners with black stripes.

“Any assault in our community is of concern to us and we continue to investigate this incident,” said Staff Sgt. Jeff MacQueen of the Calgary Police Service General Investigations Unit.

“We are asking anyone with information about the suspects or the assault to come forward with information.” Tweet This

You can call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.