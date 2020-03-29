Menu

Canada

Mississauga firefighter tests positive for coronavirus

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 29, 2020 2:13 pm
File photo of a Mississauga Fire crest.
File photo of a Mississauga Fire crest. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A Mississauga firefighter has tested positive for coronavirus, officials say.

A spokesperson with the City said the firefighter recently learned of the results and a fire station has since been closed for “deep cleaning.”

Officials didn’t provide the location of the station, but said fire operations are continuing as normal.

“We are aware that public health reached out to those in direct contact with that individual and those direct contacts are in self-isolation,” the spokesperson said in an email.

“Enhanced cleaning protocols have already been put into place for Mississauga fire stations and fire vehicles. A screening process [is] in place at fire stations to ensure employees are not reporting to work while exhibiting symptoms.”

News of the case comes on the same day Global News confirmed five Toronto firefighters tested positive for COVID-19 amid growing concerns from frontline responders about their health and safety during the pandemic.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario premier announces new measures to combat price gouging​
