Coronavirus: Two Lester B. Pearson School Board students test positive

Two students tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) announced on Friday.

According to LBPSB chairman Noel Burke, one of them is a student at Edgewater Elementary School and the other attends Beaconsfield High School. Both are said to be part of the same family.

The information was transmitted to all parents of both schools Friday afternoon following Public Health recommendations.

“Anyone who was in close contact with [these individuals] have already been notified by the Santé Publique (Montérégie) and have been provided with the necessary steps to take due to possible exposure,” said the letter.

The probable dates of possible exposure would have taken place between March 9 and March 12, according to information obtained by Public Health.

Burke said follow-ups will be made accordingly.

Cases of the novel coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19, have climbed to 2,498, an increase of 477, in Quebec on Saturday and the number of deaths has climbed to 22, an additional four deaths since Friday.

The number of negative test results has climbed to 43,589 and there are currently 6,700 cases under investigation.

On Friday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante declared a state of emergency as the number of cases in the city climbed to 1,219 as of Saturday.

All non-essential establishments are closed until April 14 and measures are set to ramp up in the coming weeks as authorities have already started fining groups that are disobeying social distance rules.