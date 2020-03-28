Crash in northwest Calgary sees woman get thrown from bus

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in hospital after a three-vehicle crash at Crowchild Trail and 5 Avenue N.W. on Friday evening.

Calgary police said a Lexus was heading south on Crowchild Trail when it allegedly ran through a red light and collided with a Calgary Transit bus.

A female passenger was thrown from the back window of the bus and was rushed to Foothills Medical Centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Another passenger from the bus was treated for minor injuries.

Brian Zhung was driving east on 5 Avenue N.W. and his Toyota sedan was also involved in the crash.

“The [Lexus] ran the red light very fast,” he alleged. “It hit the bus, then the bus hit my car.”

Zhung said he was able to walk away with just a minor cut to his head.

Southbound Crowchild Trail and 5 Avenue N.W. were closed as the CPS Traffic Unit investigated the crash.

Officers said speed and impairment are not believed to be factors and no one is in custody.