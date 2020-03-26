Calgary driver killed in Highway 22 crash near Lundbreck: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old Calgary man was killed on Thursday when the car he was driving collided with an SUV on a highway near Lundbreck, Alta., according to RCMP.

Police said officers responded to a crash on Highway 22 and Township Road 80 but they did not say when.

Once officers arrived, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, the RCMP said in a news release. They added that two people in the SUV suffered minor injuries and did not need to be hospitalized.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed a car and SUV were heading northbound on Highway 22,” RCMP said. “Both vehicles lost control and collided after going into a ditch.

“Slushy road conditions were reported at the time of the collision.”

An investigation to determine the cause of the crash is ongoing. Shortly before 6 p.m., police said they expect traffic in both directions on Highway 22 to be reduced to one lane for several hours.

