Canada

2 people killed in highway crash east of Calgary: police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 1:01 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 1:04 pm
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash east of Calgary near Langdon, Alta. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. .
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash east of Calgary near Langdon, Alta. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Calgary police say two people were killed in a crash east of Calgary on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Highway 560 (Glenmore Trail) and Range Road 281, between Calgary and Langdon just after 9 a.m.

According to Calgary police, the crash involved a tow truck that hit another vehicle.

Police said the crash killed two people, but the driver of the tow truck did not indicate to first responders that they had been injured.

EMS said a third person was taken to hospital via ground ambulance in non-life-threatening condition.

The hamlet of Langdon, located in Rocky View County, is about 15 kilometres east of Calgary.

