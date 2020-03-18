2 people killed in highway crash east of Calgary: police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say two people were killed in a crash east of Calgary on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Highway 560 (Glenmore Trail) and Range Road 281, between Calgary and Langdon just after 9 a.m.

According to Calgary police, the crash involved a tow truck that hit another vehicle.

STAR 1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Chestermere, AB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) March 18, 2020

Police said the crash killed two people, but the driver of the tow truck did not indicate to first responders that they had been injured.

EMS said a third person was taken to hospital via ground ambulance in non-life-threatening condition.

The hamlet of Langdon, located in Rocky View County, is about 15 kilometres east of Calgary.