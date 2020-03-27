Vancouver Tim Hortons gets licence yanked for breaking coronavirus health order

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver has pulled the business licence of a Tim Hortons cafe for failing to comply with a provincial health order aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has ordered food-service businesses to close unless they can keep to a capacity of 50 people and maintain two metres between occupants.

City inspectors visited the 108 West Pender St. location four times and issued several warnings, but eventually pulled the licence for “gross misconduct.”

4:04 Strict new orders for B.C. restaurants as COVID-19 cases jump by another 77 Strict new orders for B.C. restaurants as COVID-19 cases jump by another 77

The suspension, which was issued Thursday, applies for three days.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Since March 20, property-use inspectors have visited more than 5,800 restaurants and 1,000 personal services businesses to check for compliance, the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

Councillor passed regulations on Monday that allow the city to issue fines of up to $50,000 to businesses caught breaking public health orders. As of Friday, it has yet to do so.