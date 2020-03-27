Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Vancouver Tim Hortons gets licence yanked for breaking coronavirus health order

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 9:08 pm
The City of Vancouver has temporarily suspended the business licence of a Tim Hortons for violating a provincial health order during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The City of Vancouver has temporarily suspended the business licence of a Tim Hortons for violating a provincial health order during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Google Street View

The City of Vancouver has pulled the business licence of a Tim Hortons cafe for failing to comply with a provincial health order aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has ordered food-service businesses to close unless they can keep to a capacity of 50 people and maintain two metres between occupants.

READ MORE: Vancouver approves up to $50k in fines for ignoring emergency coronavirus measures

City inspectors visited the 108 West Pender St. location four times and issued several warnings, but eventually pulled the licence for “gross misconduct.”

Strict new orders for B.C. restaurants as COVID-19 cases jump by another 77
Strict new orders for B.C. restaurants as COVID-19 cases jump by another 77

The suspension, which was issued Thursday, applies for three days.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Since March 20, property-use inspectors have visited more than 5,800 restaurants and 1,000 personal services businesses to check for compliance, the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Bylaw officers to help enforce B.C. health orders with $25,000 fines

Councillor passed regulations on Monday that allow the city to issue fines of up to $50,000 to businesses caught breaking public health orders. As of Friday, it has yet to do so.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusbc coronavirusTim HortonsSocial DistancingPhysical DistancingVancouver Coronaviruscoronavirus health ordertim hortons coronavirustim hortons public health order
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.