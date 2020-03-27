Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

6 RCMP employees test positive for coronavirus, police force says

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 5:44 pm
Updated March 27, 2020 5:56 pm
Coronavirus around the world: March 27, 2020
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus around the world — March 27, 2020

The RCMP says six of its employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The police force said in a statement Friday that the cases were diagnosed in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.

READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP make changes during coronavirus outbreak

The RCMP did not provide additional details on those affected or their roles within the organization.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The police force said it is taking precautions to protect employees and the public during the pandemic.

“As soon as any RCMP employee learns of a possible exposure to the virus, we take immediate precautions,” the RCMP said.

READ MORE: More Canadians have now died of coronavirus than SARS

“The RCMP will continue to work closely with public health authorities to ensure proper monitoring and notification protocols are maintained. We of course respect our employees’ right to privacy and will not be identifying them publicly.”

Story continues below advertisement

Across Canada, more than 4,500 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

As of Friday, more than 50 people have succumbed to the illness, a total that exceeds that of the 2003 SARS outbreak.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsRCMP coronavirus
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.