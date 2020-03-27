9 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, raising total to 104

Send this page to someone via email

Nine new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Saskatchewan.

The government said there are now 104 confirmed cases in the province.

READ MORE: Snowmobile club president says Saskatchewan rally followed COVID 19 gathering rules

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, will be speaking on the current case numbers at 2:30 p.m. CT on Friday.

Global News will be live streaming the conference.

Six people have now been hospitalized — three in Regina, two in Saskatoon and one in the north. Two people are in the ICU — one each in Regina and Saskatoon.

More cases have been reported in northern Saskatchewan.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are three confirmed cases in the far north and 13 in the north. This is the first report the north has been split into two regions. Three cases were reported in the north on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Saskatchewan school divisions to share distance learning plans

Six cases are due to local transmission, health officials reported, with the rest travel-related.

Three people have recovered, the government reported.

Tests have been carried out on 7,360 people, with results pending in 108 tests.

More to come.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here