Canada

36 Albertans have died of the flu this season, surpassing last year’s total

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 12:47 pm
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta.
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. David Goldman, AP Photo

Alberta Health Services has released its weekly influenza data, which shows that 36 Albertans have died of the flu this season.

Of the 36 deaths in the province recorded as of March 21, 15 people from the Edmonton Zone have died. Nine deaths have been recorded in the Calgary Zone, six in the South Zone, four in the Central Zone and two in the North Zone.

During the 2018/19 influenza season, 30 people died of influenza.

The influenza data released by AHS Thursday also showed 1,426,778 doses of the flu vaccine had been administered across the province between Aug. 25, 2019 and Mar. 21, 2020.

A total of 8,388 lab-confirmed cases of the flu have been reported in Alberta so far this season. AHS said 1,437 people have been hospitalized with the flu this season.

Ask The Doctor: The importance of the flu shot
For more information on this year’s influenza season, visit the AHS website.

