Trudeau says U.S. putting troops near Canadian border would be a ‘mistake’

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it would be a mistake for the United States to position troops near the Canadian border.

Trudeau says today he’s told that to the Trump administration, and that he’s still seeking clarity on American plans.

READ MORE: Trump looking to put troops near Canadian border amid coronavirus fears

The prime minister says when he knows more, he’ll share the information with Canadians.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Global News was first to report that the White House was planning to put troops near the Canadian borders in light of U.S. border security concerns around the new coronavirus pandemic.

In remarks at the White House late Thursday afternoon, U.S. President Donald Trump said — without any explanation — that the U.S. already has troops “along the border” with Canada.

1:07 Coronavirus outbreak: Trump confirms troops along U.S./ Canada border, calls it ‘equal justice’ Coronavirus outbreak: Trump confirms troops along U.S./ Canada border, calls it ‘equal justice’

Trump then went on a riff about one of his favourite topics — tariffs — and restated old concerns about cheap Chinese steel coming into the U.S. market from Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The two countries already have a mutual ban in place on non-essential travel, but the movement of trade, commerce and cross-border workers has been allowed to continue.