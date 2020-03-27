P.E.I. to provide update on COVID-19 in the province

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island’s Chief Health Officer, is set to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province at 1:30 p.m. AT.

On Thursday, Morrison announced four new cases on P.E.I., bringing the total to nine.

The four cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in men who had recently returned from international travel.

Morrison says the contact-tracing process is now underway.

Friday’s update will be streamed online.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.