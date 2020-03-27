Quebec woman returns home after abduction in Burkina Faso

Send this page to someone via email

Édith Blais, the Canadian woman who was kidnapped in Burkina Faso in December 2018 and escaped her captors on March 13 in Mali, has returned home to Sherbrooke.

Luca Tacchetto, Blais’ boyfriend, who was also kidnapped 16 months ago, has made his way home to Italy.

Blais wrote a statement that her family released to the media on Thursday evening. She said she is in good health, and that she is feeling good physically and mentally.

She thanks all the people who supported her and her boyfriend. Blais adds that her heart is now with all the people who are suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blais said that life is full of battles but that she is urging people to remain hopeful and take care of each other during the health crisis.

In the statement, the Blais family thanks the Canadian government for the time spent helping them and other families who are the victims of a hostage situation.

Earlier this month, the 35-year-old Quebecer and her boyfriend escaped their captors in Mali.

According to the Canadian Press, they came across a civilian vehicle, which drove them to a checkpoint of the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces. They said they were then escorted by peacekeepers to a UN camp in Kidal, in the north of Mali.

The next day the couple said they were transported by an official UN plane to Bamako, the capital of Mali, according to the Canadian Press.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise