Economy

Demand increases for moving services in southern Alberta

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 8:45 pm
Updated March 26, 2020 8:47 pm
‘Our demand has not diminished’: moving companies amid COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: Moving can be time-consuming and stressful. Now, with the coronavirus affecting many business, are movers the next to go? Eloise Therien explains what they have done to adapt to the situation.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is halting business in many sectors, moving companies in southern Alberta are as busy as ever.

“Our demand has not diminished. In fact it’s actually increased,” said Francois Dodier, a foreman with 1Up Moving and Delivery in Lethbridge.

Dodier adds although business is booming, they aren’t being lackadaisical with sanitation.

“We’ll put on our gloves, put on our masks,” he said. “We’ll greet the client – of course not shaking any hands.”

He says they haven’t had any clients in Alberta who have shown symptoms of COVID-19.

READ MORE: With 67 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, Alberta total reaches 486

“As long as the government doesn’t shut us down, we’re still planning on doing all of the services that anyone needs to do.”

Jeff Lockridge, manager of media and public relations with U-Haul Rentals, says its 22,000 locations haven’t been impacted yet, and it’s aiming to help college and university students stuck in limbo.

“They’re forced to go back home,” Lockridge said.

Lockridge encourages students with valid identification to consider applying for free 30-day storage.

“We know how they’ve been impacted by these university schedule changes,” he said.

READ MORE: What is an essential service? After groceries, it depends where you live in Canada

Being able to physically move personal items may not be an issue right now, but several real estate agents have stopped in-person showings to increase social distancing.

Lethbridge resident Cayleigh Duffield says this could be an issue for those looking to rent.

“It is kind of hard because it can kind be sort of deceiving when you look at pictures so it’s hard to tell what a place looks like.”

READ MORE: B.C. offers $500 a month for renters, bans evictions and rent increases

Duffield considers herself lucky, having started the moving process before the pandemic took hold of the industry.

“Just stay calm about the whole situation,” said Duffield. “That’s just how I’ve been taking it.”

Peak moving season in Lethbridge typically occurs between April and September.

CoronavirusCOVID-19BusinessEconomyLethbridgeMoving CompaniesLethbridge movingLethbridge moving COVID-19
