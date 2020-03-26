Menu

Mike Smyth, Jill Bennett to host new 980 CKNW radio talk shows

By Staff Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 6:37 pm
Mike Smyth and Jill Bennett are the new hosts of CKNW talk shows.
Mike Smyth and Jill Bennett are the new hosts of CKNW talk shows. CKNW

Mike Smyth and Jill Bennett will host two new 980 CKNW talk shows.

The Mike Smyth Show​ will air from 9 a.m. to noon from Monday to Friday, followed by The Jill Bennett Show from noon to 3 p.m.

Smyth, who was a long-time political columnist for The Province, has been a familiar voice to CKNW listeners for years.

Broadcasting from the B.C. legislature, Smyth will join Global journalists Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman to form a powerhouse Victoria bureau for Global News and CKNW.

In addition to hosting a daily radio show, Smyth will write a regular column for globalnews.ca.

Bennett is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter for Global News and hosted CKNW’s Weekend Morning News.

Earlier this month, Simi Sara was named the host of 980 CKNW‘s new morning show, which will debut on March 30.

Here is CKNW’s full new lineup:

  • 5:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Mornings with Simi
  • 9 a.m. – noon The Mike Smyth Show
  • Noon – 3 p.m. The Jill Bennett Show
  • 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. The Lynda Steele Show
  • 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Global News Hour at 6 p.m.
  • 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m Global National
  • 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Charles Adler Tonight
  • 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. The Shift with Drex
  • 5 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. Global Morning News​
RadioTalk ShowCKNW 980CKNW new showsJill Bennett ShowMike SmythMike Smyth Show
