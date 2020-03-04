Menu

Simi Sara to host new 980 CKNW morning show, ‘Mornings with Simi’

By Staff Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 3:11 pm
Simi Sara will host Mornings with Simi starting March 30.
Simi Sara will host Mornings with Simi starting March 30. Global News

Simi Sara will be the host of 980 CKNW‘s new morning show.

Mornings with Simi will air from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. starting Monday, March 30.

Sara, who has hosted The Simi Sara Show weekday afternoons since 2010, said she is proud to be following in the footsteps of legendary morning show hosts Jon McComb, Philip Till, and Bryan “Frosty” Forst.

End of an era in Vancouver radio as CKNW talk show host Jon McComb retires
“980 CKNW has always been part of my life growing up in Metro Vancouver and I am thrilled to be able to continue its amazing morning show tradition,” she said.

As Sara moves from midday to mornings, 980 CKNW will shorten the length of its showtimes to create space for a fourth daytime talk show. The hosts for the two new midday shows are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

5:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Mornings with Simi
9 a.m. – noon TBA
Noon – 3 p.m. TBA
3 p.m. – 6 p.m. The Lynda Steele Show
6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Global News Hour at 6 p.m.
7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Charles Adler Tonight
10 p.m. – 5 a.m. The Shift with Drex
5 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. Global Morning News

Mornings with Simi will feature contributors Niki Reitmayer, award-winning Global News Radio anchor Gord Macdonald, Global BC’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Madryga, and commentaries from Bruce Allen, Charles Adler, Vaughn Palmer and Global BC Sports Director Squire Barnes.

READ MORE: ‘He loved news first’: Vancouver says goodbye to veteran CKNW host Jon McComb

“Simi is a trusted and beloved voice in the city — knowledgeable and connected to the community, she is a natural fit for the morning show role and will continue to engage CKNW’s listeners in compelling conversations about important local issues in her new time slot,” said Larry Gifford, National Director of Talk Radio, Corus Entertainment.

