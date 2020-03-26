Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Dufferin County, Ont. declares state of emergency

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 6:16 pm
Ford government promises supportive measures for Ontario residents
WATCH: Ahead of the emergency session to pass legislation protecting Ontario workers, the premier also announced a number of other measures aimed at easing the stress and anxiety caused by COVID-19. Miranda Anthistle reports.

Dufferin County, Ont. declared a statement of emergency on Thursday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the rapidly changing conditions, it has become necessary to declare an emergency so that we may be able to address resident needs in a more timely manner,” Dufferin County Warden Darren White said in a statement.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Simcoe County, Ont. declares COVID-19 emergency

County officials say the emergency declaration doesn’t change the rules that exist to ensure the municipality operates effectively.

“The county continues to provide essential services to the community,” officials say.

“This includes, but is not limited to our long-term care home, income and community housing supports, waste and recycling pick-up, general maintenance of county roads, building permit applications and inspections.”

Ontario unveils $17B financial aid support amid coronavirus outbreak
Story continues below advertisement

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 835 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario. There have been 15 deaths in the province.

Map of Canadian COVID-19 cases:

 

