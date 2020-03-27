University and college residences part of COVID-19 plan in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health says they are working on plans to house COVID-19 patients in residences at Kingston’s post-secondary institutions, if the need arrise.

“We’re preparing for the worst. We’re hoping absolutely for the best.” says Dr. Kieran Moore the Chief Medical Officer for KFL&A Public Health, discussing plans to possibly use college and university residences in the COVID-19 response.

Moore says he toured St. Lawrence College dorms with the college president Glenn Vollebregt on Thursday.

“We think the rooms are appropriate,” Moore said. “They could house just staff who want to isolate themselves from their family who are going to be working with COVID-19 patients who don’t want to bring it home to their families.”

Moore says others residences could also be used for COVID-19 patients.

“If we have a number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital we want to be able to provide an alternative.”

Moore foresees a couple of options for patient care in post-secondary residences.

“Patients who can be discharged safely that need an extra little bit of help before they get to their homes, and or for those that have COVID-19 but are ambulatory that don’t need acute care or critical care resources but need housing because they can’t go back.”

Moore says he’s has also had discussions with CFB Kingston base commander Col. Kirk Gallinger about supporting community response if required.