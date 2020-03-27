Menu

Health

University and college residences part of COVID-19 plan in Kingston

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 8:35 am
Updated March 27, 2020 8:45 am
University and College residences could be used for front line health-care workers and COVID-19 patients
WATCH: Queen's and St. Lawrence residences could be used for health care workers and COVID-19 patients.

KFL&A Public Health says they are working on plans to house COVID-19 patients in residences at Kingston’s post-secondary institutions, if the need arrise.

“We’re preparing for the worst. We’re hoping absolutely for the best.” says Dr. Kieran Moore the Chief Medical Officer for KFL&A Public Health, discussing plans to possibly use college and university residences in the COVID-19 response.

17 total cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region, 3 with no close-contacts, recent travel history

Moore says he toured St. Lawrence College dorms with the college president Glenn Vollebregt on Thursday.

“We think the rooms are appropriate,” Moore said. “They could house just staff who want to isolate themselves from their family who are going to be working with COVID-19 patients who don’t want to bring it home to their families.”

Community spread of COVID-19 confirmed, Kingston region declares states of emergency

Moore says others residences could also be used for COVID-19 patients.

“If we have a number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital we want to be able to provide an alternative.”

Community spread of COVID-19 confirmed, Kingston region declares states of emergency

Moore foresees a couple of options for patient care in post-secondary residences.

“Patients who can be discharged safely that need an extra little bit of help before they get to their homes, and or for those that have COVID-19 but are ambulatory that don’t need acute care or critical care resources but need housing because they can’t go back.”

Moore says he’s has also had discussions with CFB Kingston base commander Col. Kirk Gallinger about supporting community response if required.

