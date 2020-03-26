COVID-19 outbreak declared in ward of Guelph, Ont. hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared inside a ward of a Guelph, Ont. hospital.

Guelph General Hospital and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health announced on Thursday that they were aware of four healthcare workers who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“As the virus spreads, we expect there will be more,” Marianne Walker, CEO of Guelph General Hospital, said. “We will work with Public Health to identify those who are at risk and contact them immediately.”

The outbreak has been declared in Ward 4E and officials said they are taking immediate measures to protect staff and patients.

