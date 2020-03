Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says two employees at Guelph General Hospital have contracted the novel coronavirus.

The two cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

The news comes just a day after St. Joseph’s Health Centre confirmed a man in his 80s had tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health and Guelph General are expected to provide more information.

More to come.

