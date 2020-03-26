Coronavirus: St. Joseph’s Health Centre says ‘thank you’ to 2 Guelph businesses

Send this page to someone via email

St. Joseph’s Health Centre is saying thank you to two Guelph businesses for a pair of much-needed donations amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

They released a statement on Thursday that acknowledged Danby Appliances for donating a freezer to store COVID-19 testing kits and Dixon’s Distilled Spirits for donating personal hand sanitizers for caregivers.

“Both of these generous gestures are protecting the health and well-being of our staff, physicians and those we are privileged to serve, as our health centre cares for those who are at risk from the COVID-19 virus,” David Wormald, president of St. Joseph’s, said.

Guelph’s first confirmed COVID-19 case is a man in his 80s and a resident of St. Joseph’s in its post-acute unit.

The health centre stated that Danby answered the call when officials reached out expressing the need for a freezer.

“Within a day, a 3.6-cubic-foot freezer was at the shipping dock,” St. Joseph’s said.

Dixon’s has confirmed to St. Joseph’s that it will supply enough sanitizer to fill 120 individually-sized bottles for caregivers to support their “rigorous hand hygiene protocols.”

Dixon’s started producing sanitizer earlier this month in an effort to support frontline workers with a product that is in short supply around the world.

Vice-president of the St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation, Jennifer Hall, pointed out that it has had a long-standing relationship with Dixon’s and Danby.

“Both Danby and Dixon’s did not hesitate to help the moment the call went out,” she said.

“As we navigate these unprecedented times, these types of partnerships highlight how our community can play a crucial role in helping to address and contain this global pandemic.”

