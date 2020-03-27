Kindness, community spirit on full display in London, Ont. region

Send this page to someone via email

As the novel coronavirus pandemic forces Canadians to physically distance themselves from each other for the health and safety of everyone, people in the London, Ont., region are finding unique ways to come together while respecting social distancing guidelines.

Several community members have come together for the London, Ont., version of a “caremongering” group, which boasts over 2,800 members as of March 26.

The groups have taken off online in several cities across Canada in response to COVID-19.

Moderator Storm French says Caremongering London aims to facilitate the sharing of community resources in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Within the group, there are public posts that show people asking for help navigating new government benefits, highlighting local businesses that offer delivery, and more.

They also offer a confidential “mutual aid form.”

“How that works is people will fill out their needs and/or their ability to aid others and our volunteers will connect the two people,” French explained.

“All the information that’s listed out — the names, contact, needs — is all confidential.”

St. Joseph’s Health Care London took to social media to showcase how loved ones of George Wogan, a resident of their veterans care program at Parkwood Institute, are showing their love from afar.

The Granton Fire Department, north of London, Ont., announced on March 18 it would be offering free grocery and pharmacy pickup for anyone considered “high risk” of COVID-19.

Biddulph-Blanshard (Granton) Fire Department chief Steve Toews confirmed to Global News that requests would be forwarded to Patty Brine who is coordinating the effort.

Businesses are doing their part to show community spirit, with the Hampton Inn by Hilton London offering toilet paper delivery to those in need while supplies lasted over the weekend of March 21 and 22.

Area residents are also adding some extra cheer to their households to bring a smile to passersby, including young Brooklyn and Brynnlee Franklin in east London.

Easton Lafleur, 4, painted his window in Norwich, Ont., while his 18-month-old sister, Esmé, looked on.

The Matesic-Murray family — including Presleigh, 7, and Haidyn, 4, pictured below — in southeast London has been busy leaving chalk messages for friends and neighbours and providing daily “I spy” activities on a chalkboard in front of their house.

The family even created a themed “I spy” for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17.

Corban, Deacon, Caleb and Reed Hoffmann in northwest London are seen below as they wish everyone a great day.

Corban, Deacon, Caleb and Reed Hoffmann pose in the window of their northwest London, Ont., home. Dayna Hoffmann/Facebook

Lily Chesterfield, 3, in the Oakridge neighbourhood helped to attach toilet paper to community mailboxes to help those in need.

Lily Chesterfield, 3, helped to secure packages of toilet paper to community mailboxes for those in need in the Oakridge area of London, Ont. Joanne Chesterfield/Facebook

A house, also in Oakridge, was spotted with a “joke of the day” window-theme.

London Live with Mike Stubbs on Global News Radio 980 CFPL has also tried to spread some cheer, with fan favourite caller Marilyn Dale and host Mike Stubbs having an impromptu duet on air on Friday.

The photo below was taken in 2019.

