New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19

New Brunswick is set to provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the province Thursday, a day after confirming there are 26 cases in the province.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russel, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide the update at 2:30 p.m. AT on Thursday.

Higgs announced on Wedneday that there will be restrictions for all travellers coming from outside the province.

The premier said all travellers, whether they’re coming from abroad or from other provinces, must self-isolate for 14 days.

“Unnecessary travels are no longer allowed,” he said.

Peace officers are authorized to turn away visitors when they attempt to enter.

“We must do all we can to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in New Brunswick,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “We are implementing screening at interprovincial borders. Regardless of where you are, we urge you to avoid any non-essential travel.”

Travellers entering the province from Quebec, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia will be stopped by peace officers and required to produce identification. Contact information and intended destinations are being collected and tracked for all travellers, including those travelling through New Brunswick to another province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

— With files from Global News’ Aya Al-Hakim