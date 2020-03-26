Coronavirus: New Brunswick truck driver questions lack of testing at border crossing

Send this page to someone via email

As a truck driver, Sean Gillis is one of the only Canadians who’s still allowed to cross borders during the COVID-19 pandemic. But he says he didn’t realize that would prevent him from going about his daily life.

On Thursday morning, Gillis was scheduled for an appointment at a TD Bank branch on Saint John’s east side.

That didn’t happen.

“They’re screening,” explains Gillis, “and they wanted to know if we’d been outside the country.

“I said, ‘well, I’m a truck driver. I go stateside but we’re exempt, we’re essential services.’ and he said ‘well, you can’t come in here.'”

Gillis says he was not offered the alternative for a phone meeting or to reschedule.

“He tried to get me out of the bank as quickly as possible,” he says. Tweet This

“Told me to leave.”

Carla Hindman, manager of Coporate and Public Affairs for TDm says they’ll be reaching out to Gillis to find a way to make his appointment happen.

“We are reaching out to this customer,” says Hindman. “I’m hoping that we’re going to find a way to resolve the needs that they have.”

For Gillis, who’s been in the U.S. as recently as a few days ago, the precaution is understandable, but frustrating.

“I take this seriously,” he says. “I could be a carrier, who knows?”

Which, for Gillis, raises the question: why aren’t he and his colleagues being tested as they cross the borders?

“It’s hypocritical, what these governments are doing,” Gillis says.

He says he’s asked questions about how he’s feeling and what contacts he’s made that may have returned from outside of Canada and the U.S., but actual testing is not being done and personal protective equipment is not being supplied.

“I understand that we’ve got to get the goods down to the American side,” he says, “but I think our health is important too.”

Public health has said that workers in sectors such as transportation should practice social distancing and closely self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms.

Gillis adds that, in his experience, screening for symptoms of COVID-19 is much more relaxed when coming into Canada than when crossing the other direction.

“The Canadian side isn’t even asking how we’re feeling or anything like that,” he says.

“It’s an easy way to spread the virus when truck drivers aren’t being tested.” Tweet This

With files from Tim Roszell.

