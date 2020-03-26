Coronavirus: Manitoba asks for emergency federal fund; says PST won’t be reduced

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Brian Pallister says the province has little choice but to use the rainy day fund during the novel coronavirus pandemic, and he expects it will be depleted.

“Let’s talk about some things that need to be talked about,” he said, adding he wasn’t going to mince words.

“Our revenue is down. Not a little, a lot. Way down.” Tweet This

The rainy day fund will likely be depleted within three months, he said.

Pallister said he is calling on the federal government to establish an emergency credit fund in order for provinces to borrow money at a lower interest rate.

He's now calling on the feds to establish a pandemic emergency credit agency — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) March 26, 2020

“The issue isn’t asking the federal government to give us money,” said Pallister. “It’s asking them to let us borrow at their interest rate,” to fund health care.

“This is about smarter borrowing.”

The rainy day fund was to be topped up to $800 million this year.

Pallister also said the PST will not be decreased this year as previously announced.

Manitoba’s cases currently stand at 36. One additional case was discovered Thursday. One person remains in hospital.

