Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Thursday update from Manitoba health officials

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 9:09 am
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Wednesday, March 25, 2020. .
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Wednesday, March 25, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba health officials will update ‘Tobans Thursday on the latest information about the novel coronavirus situation in the province.

The press conference will happen at 11 a.m. Global News will livestream the conference here.

There are currently 35 probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. Wednesday, the Manitoba government asked businesses for help in manufacturing supplies that will be needed as cases continue to rise.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Province asks Manitoba businesses to help manufacture supplies

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusnovel coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronavirushow many cases of coronavirus in manitobamanitoba cases coronavirusmanitoba daily coronavirus update
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.