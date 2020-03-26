Coronavirus: Thursday update from Manitoba health officials

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will update ‘Tobans Thursday on the latest information about the novel coronavirus situation in the province.

The press conference will happen at 11 a.m. Global News will livestream the conference here.

There are currently 35 probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. Wednesday, the Manitoba government asked businesses for help in manufacturing supplies that will be needed as cases continue to rise.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.